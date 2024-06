Finolex Cables announced that its joint venture, Corning Finolex Optical Fibre stands liquidated in accordance with Section 59(7) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Regulation 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Voluntary Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2017, vide National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT), Mumbai Bench (Court-VI) order dated 06th June 2024. The copy of same is received as on 24 June 2024.

