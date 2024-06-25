Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 128.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 95.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Astral Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 June 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd witnessed volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9585 shares. The stock dropped 0.70% to Rs.1,371.40. Volumes stood at 11925 shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd registered volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15280 shares. The stock rose 0.92% to Rs.1,895.00. Volumes stood at 8019 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd notched up volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20480 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.2,383.85. Volumes stood at 35356 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22447 shares. The stock rose 4.71% to Rs.226.85. Volumes stood at 17165 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

