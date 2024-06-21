Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 13.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 52336.49 croreNet profit of Food Corporation of India declined 13.92% to Rs 970.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1127.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 52336.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44992.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.81% to Rs 3281.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3679.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.15% to Rs 159843.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225599.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
