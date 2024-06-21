Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 13.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 13.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 52336.49 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India declined 13.92% to Rs 970.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1127.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 52336.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44992.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.81% to Rs 3281.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3679.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.15% to Rs 159843.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225599.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52336.4944992.11 16 159843.31225599.32 -29 OPM %1.942.61 -2.141.68 - PBDT1016.921172.62 -13 3426.743800.57 -10 PBT970.331127.28 -14 3281.713679.39 -11 NP970.331127.28 -14 3281.713679.39 -11

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

