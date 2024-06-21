Inbrew Beverages Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 356.69 crore

Net Loss of Inbrew Beverages Pvt reported to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 356.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 56.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 1602.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 892.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

