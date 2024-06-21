Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 38.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 270.27 croreNet profit of Just Dial rose 38.44% to Rs 115.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 270.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.04% to Rs 362.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 1042.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 844.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News