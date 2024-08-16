Frick India standalone net profit declines 39.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.97% to Rs 89.74 croreNet profit of Frick India declined 39.02% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.97% to Rs 89.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales89.74104.31 -14 OPM %7.1112.69 -PBDT9.2614.95 -38 PBT8.6714.44 -40 NP6.6910.97 -39
