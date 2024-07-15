Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Housing Corp declines after PAT slides 29% to Rs 114 cr in Q1 FY25

Ganesh Housing Corp declines after PAT slides 29% to Rs 114 cr in Q1 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ganesh Housing Corporation slipped 5.69% to Rs 948.30 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 29.5% to Rs 113.83 crore on 20.82% fall in net sales to Rs 214.13 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 28.98% YoY to Rs 152.72 crore in Q1 June 2024.

Total expenses rose 20.39% to Rs 67.90 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 28.02 crore (up 120.62% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 4.79 crore (up 10.62% YoY).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ganesh Housing Corporation, known for its residential developments in the mid and higher income segments, holds approximately 500 acres of land in strategic locations in Ahmedabad. It is diversifying its portfolio with expansions into commercial, retail, and township developments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's petition to quash CBI case against him

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at new high, atop 24,600; Tunwal E-Motors IPO subscribed 83% on Day 1

IMD Weather today: Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Goa, other South states

Delhi petrol pumps shut 600 PUC centres in protest against fee hike

Twitter was founded on this day in 2006, here's all you need to know

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story