Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain bags two orders

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
For Logistic and Material handling

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has received Two Orders for Logistic and material handling from Royal Transport, Bhavnagar, Gujarat and from Vera Synthetic Limited, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The details of the orders as follows: Order from Royal Transport For Loading, Unloading and Transportation services of Precipitated Silica and AluminoSilcates, average 600 M. Tonnes per month, and VERA SYNTHETIC LIMITED for Loading, unloading and transportation of PP Fishing Net, twine rope straps and industrial yan, average 800 M. Tonnes per month.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

