Volumes spurt at CRISIL Ltd counter

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Trent Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 July 2024.

CRISIL Ltd registered volume of 52149 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3861 shares. The stock rose 0.10% to Rs.4,300.00. Volumes stood at 629 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd notched up volume of 72905 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9767 shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.2,960.05. Volumes stood at 10218 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd registered volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33420 shares. The stock rose 0.25% to Rs.5,653.35. Volumes stood at 27694 shares in the last session.

Nestle India Ltd clocked volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26451 shares. The stock lost 0.00% to Rs.2,592.40. Volumes stood at 25073 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 32342 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8162 shares. The stock slipped 1.91% to Rs.3,857.75. Volumes stood at 12833 shares in the last session.

