GE Power India has received a letter of intent from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL) for renovation and modernization of LMZ Steam Turbines of Wanakbori TPS Unit No. 1 (210 MW) & Unit No. 2 (210 MW) for Heat Rate (Efficiency) improvement & life extension. The value of the contract is Rs 243.46 crore.

NGSL is Joint Venture Company of GE Power India (GEPIL) and NTPC NGSL participated in this Bid as Lead Bidder and GEPIL participated as JV/ consortium Partner. GEPIL shall be responsible for all the critical supplies including design & engineering, testing and commissioning of system.

