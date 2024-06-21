Stock alert: Paisalo Digital, Greenply Industries, Heubach Colorants, GIC Housing

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, Indus Tower, PEL.

Paisalo Digital said its promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 6.60 lakh shares between June 19 and 20.

Greenply Industries said its promoter Karuna Investment bought 15,750 shares on June 18.

Heubach Colorants India: Quant Mutual Fund bought 1.2 lakh shares (0.51%) via bulk deal at Rs 453.57 per share on Thursday.

Persistent Systems has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

Nestle India's board will meet on July 8 to declare an interim dividend for FY 2024-2025. The record date for the same is fixed as July 16.

ONGC appointed Devendra Kumar as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with immediate effect.

GIC Housing Finance has become aware of a malware attack affecting some of its end-user systems and isolated the affected systems from the network to stop its further impact.

Triveni Engineering and Industries acquired an additional 36.34% stake in Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises for Rs 44.83 crore.

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility invested Euro 20 million to raise a stake in Norway-based lnoBat to 9.32%.

Bank of Baroda appointed Chayani Manoj Sundar as CEO.

Voltas executed a share purchase agreement with Singapore-based step-down arm Universal MEP.

IndiaMART InterMesH reappointed Dinesh Chandra Agarwal as MD and CEo tor five years, effective Jan. 8, 2025.

JM Financial will be watched after SEBI said that the company will continue to face restrictions on acting as lead manager for public debt issues until March 31, 2025.

