GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 8.18%, gains for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3142.5, up 8.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.35% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% jump in NIFTY and a 6.1% jump in the Nifty Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3142.5, up 8.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 25282.5. The Sensex is at 82186.14, down 0.19%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has slipped around 0.07% in last one month.