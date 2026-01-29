Associate Sponsors

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 8.18%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3142.5, up 8.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.35% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% jump in NIFTY and a 6.1% jump in the Nifty Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3142.5, up 8.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 25282.5. The Sensex is at 82186.14, down 0.19%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has slipped around 0.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 80.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

