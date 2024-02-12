Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gensol wins PLI bid for advanced Electrolyser Plant under India's green hydrogen mission

Gensol wins PLI bid for advanced Electrolyser Plant under India's green hydrogen mission

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables

Gensol Engineering together with Matrix Gas & Renewables, fastest growing green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator, announced the grant of manufacturing capacity for an advanced Electrolyser Plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program. This initiative signifies a pivotal step forward in India's commitment to green hydrogen as a cornerstone of its decarbonization strategy and net-zero emission commitment.

The awarded project, with a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per annum, is strategically positioned to contribute significantly to India's ambitious goal of producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030. This aligns with the national Green Hydrogen Mission, bolstered by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, underpinning our collective pursuit of net-zero emissions and sustainable development.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Government working on policy mechanism to promote use of Green Hydrogen

Mahanagar Gas rises after acquiring 100% stake in Unison Enviro for Rs 562 crore

Market trades side ways; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Energy shares gain

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, ONGC, Bandhan Bank in focus

Market may drift lower in early trade

PG Eectroplast arm inks pact to acquire 100% stake in NGM

BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.55% in the December 2023 quarter

US S&amp;P500 closes above psychological mark of 5,000

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story