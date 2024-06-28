Consequent upon said allotment of 1,88,96,100 equity shares by AFAL, GPIL's holding in AFAL has increased from 78.96% to 88.34% in the enhanced equity capital of AFAL with effect from 27 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Consequent upon said allotment of 1,88,96,100 equity shares by AFAL, GPIL's holding in AFAL has increased from 78.96% to 88.34% in the enhanced equity capital of AFAL with effect from 27 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:39 PM IST