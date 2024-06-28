Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL)has invested Rs.18,89,61,000/-towards subscription to Rights offer of 1,88,96,100 equity shares of Rs.10/- each and accordingly Alok Ferro Alloys (a subsidiary company) has allotted 1,88,96,100 equity shares at a price of Rs.10/- per share at par on Rights basis.

Consequent upon said allotment of 1,88,96,100 equity shares by AFAL, GPIL's holding in AFAL has increased from 78.96% to 88.34% in the enhanced equity capital of AFAL with effect from 27 June 2024.

