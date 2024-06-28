Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coromandel International launches new fertilizer - Paramfos Plus

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Coromandel International launched a new magnesium-fortified complex grade fertiliser 'Paramfos Plus' in Bengaluru.

'Paramfos Plus' fertiliser contains 16% Nitrogen, 20% Phosphorus, and 13% Sulphur, along with an additional 0.6% Magnesium. The added Magnesium boosts photosynthesis, chlorophyll production, and promotes the vegetative growth of plants leading to improvement in both quality and yield. It is versatile and can be applied both as a basal and top dressing for a wide variety of crops, including paddy, cotton, maize, sugarcane, pulses, ragi, groundnut, oilseeds, and vegetables. Additionally, it is suitable for use on cereals, legumes, tuber crops, fruit-bearing plants, and various horticultural crops, ensuring comprehensive nutrient support across diverse agricultural practices.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

