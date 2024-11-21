Godfrey Phillips declares interim dividend of Rs 35/share

Godfrey Phillips India announced that its board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 2 each, for the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 29 November 2024, and the dividend amount will be paid to those shareholders within 30 days from today.

Godfrey Philips has business presence in the manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 22.9% to Rs 248.33 crore on 19.3% jumped in net sales to Rs 1,372.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Godfrey Philips fell 2.01% to Rs 5,871.75 on the BSE.

