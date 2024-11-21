Kilburn Eng to acquire Monga Strayfield for Rs 123 cr

Kilburn Engineering informed that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Monga Strayfield for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the company's paid-up capital.

Monga Strayfield is an engineering company and is a leading player in the business of manufacturing radio frequency dryers and heating solutions, with a total revenue of Rs 72.90 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

The acquisition is valued at a total consideration of Rs Rs 123 crore and will be a combination of cash and non-cash payments. The acquisition is expected to be completed before 31 December 2024.

The said acquisition will helps to achieve its next phase of growth with the help of enhanced manufacturing capabilities and expand its dryers portfolio.

The firm has clarified that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and there is no involvement of promoters, promoter groups, or group companies in the Monga Strayfield.

Meanwhile, the companys meeting held on 19 November 2024, the Share Allotment Committee has approved the allotment of 4,70,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, at a price of Rs 425 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 415. These shares will be allotted to a public category allottee via a preferential issue on a private placement basis and will be issued for consideration other than cash.

Additionally, the Share Allotment Committee also approved the allotment of 35,000 convertible warrants, each with a face value of Rs 10. The warrants will be issued at a price of Rs 425 each, including a premium of Rs 415, for cash consideration. This allotment follows the approval of the Board of Directors and shareholders and is being made to a public category allottee through a preferential issue on a private placement basis.

Kilburn Engineering specializes in process design, engineering and manufacture of equipment and systems for various process plants, primarily engaged in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. The company is a market leader in solid, liquid and gas drying systems and also provides a comprehensive package of solutions for tea, fertiliser, carbon black, soda ash, pharmaceuticals, dyes and pigments and speciality chemicals among other industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 38% to Rs 13.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as against to Rs 10.03 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 14.3% YoY to Rs 78.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

