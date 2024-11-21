Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 November 2024.

Adani Enterprises Ltd crashed 20.47% to Rs 2242.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74136 shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 697.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 17.08% to Rs 1170.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62651 shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd slipped 12.30% to Rs 1130.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd shed 10.90% to Rs 598.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85465 shares in the past one month.

