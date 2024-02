Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 72.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 24.07% to Rs 869.46 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 72.66% to Rs 31.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 869.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 700.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.869.46700.818.546.8854.6236.3346.0728.0631.7718.40

