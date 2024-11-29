Nifty December futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,318.25, a premium of 187.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,131.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 216.95 points or 0.91% to 24,131.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.12% to 14.43.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News