Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,318.25, a premium of 187.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,131.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 216.95 points or 0.91% to 24,131.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.12% to 14.43.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Borrowing costs of Indian NBFCs to stay elevated in 2025, says Fitch

Maharashtra govt formation hits a snag as Shinde's sudden exit stalls talks

IMD weather 2024: Red alert for heavy rains in TN, fog in North India

Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON members for 'sedition'

LIVE: Legal matter involving pvt firms, individuals and US Dept of Justice, says MEA on Adani issue

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story