Government working on policy mechanism to promote use of Green Hydrogen

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy stated in a latest update that in furtherance of the Governments thrust towards promoting increased adoption of renewable energy and use of green hydrogen as envisaged in the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working on the modalities for promoting the use of green hydrogen in supporting round-the-clock electricity. The policy mechanisms being considered include one based on the Contract for Difference (CfD) methodology, which is based on the difference between the market price and an agreed strike price.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

