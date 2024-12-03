Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India drops after USFDA's 'OAI' status to Gagillapur unit

Granules India drops after USFDA's 'OAI' status to Gagillapur unit

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Granules India slumped 10.54% to Rs 532 after the US drug regulator issued Form 483 with 6 observations following inspection at Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has further classified the inspection as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

The drug maker has responded to all the observations issued by the USFDA. Additionally, it has voluntarily undertaken a comprehensive evaluation of the facility for further enhancements that lead to improvement of the facility.

The company will work with the US FDA on this activity and is confident that it will result in the US FDA approving the companys facility at Gagillapur in compliance with its expectations within a short time, Granules stated in a regulatory filing.

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and selling of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).

Granules India consolidated net profit fell 4.79% to Rs 97.23 crore on 18.74% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 966.62 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament session LIVE: India, China should strictly observe LAC, says EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex extends gains, adds 600pts, Nifty above 24,450; PSU banks lead

Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde briefly hospitalised, discharged

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

Mahindra names its new electric car BE 6E, and IndiGo decides to sue

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story