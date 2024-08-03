GSK Pharma Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 182 crore

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals' standalone net profit jumped 39.11% to Rs 181.65 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 130.58 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 9.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 811 crore during the quarter ended June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before exceptional item and tax was at Rs 248.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter, up 53.95% from Rs 161.41 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses declined 2.45% to Rs 598.36 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 133.33 crore (down 8.35% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 151.28 crore (down 8.32% YoY) during the period under review.

The drug maker stated that it continued to deliver a strong growth of 10% with key brands such as Calpol, Augmentin, T-Bact and gaining market share. In addition, the respiratory portfolio comprising Nucala and Trelegy delivered a growth of 57% by further improving access to more patients.

The paediatric vaccine segment maintained market leadership in the self-pay private market and delivered double-digit growth of 15%. In the adult vaccines segment, GSK continues to build on the momentum from the launch of Shingrix Herpes Zoster Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) to further expand the adult immunisation category in India through its innovative go-to-market (GTM) strategies, stated the pharmaco.

Bhushan Akshikar, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, We continue our growth momentum across General Medicines and Vaccines portfolios while maintaining profitability. As we celebrate hundred years of our operations in India, we remain committed to pursuing new growth opportunities, enhancing our leadership in key therapeutic areas and advancing our innovative omnichannel strategies to further enhance customer experience.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

The scrip closed 2.49% higher at Rs 2,824.45 on Friday, 2 August 2024.

