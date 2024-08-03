Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 15.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 15.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 61.93% to Rs 7.40 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 15.77% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.93% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.404.57 62 OPM %47.8462.36 -PBDT3.393.78 -10 PBT3.263.74 -13 NP2.352.79 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE Kerala: Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

Nicolas Maduro accuses Venezuela opposition of planning armed attack

Venezuela election dispute traps travellers trying to leave country

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story