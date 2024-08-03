LIVE Kerala: Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day

According to officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered till now which includes 96 males, 85 females and 29 children. The number of bodies identified by relatives stood at 146. The administration has completed the post-mortem of 207 bodies and 134 body parts found from the incident site. A total of 308 individuals are reported to have died due to the disaster. According to the officials, 84 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts while 187 have been discharged. Prominent global leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin have offered their condolences for the demised.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, has been declared the 2024 presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday after she won enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call. Harris, 59, would face Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump, 78, in the general elections scheduled to be held on November 5. Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was Indian and her father, Donald Jasper Harris, is Jamaican; both immigrated to the US.
Rau's IAS Study Circle, the coaching institute where three aspirants died after drowning in water that flooded that institue's basement, has offered compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of three UPSC aspirants who died after rainwater gushed inside the institute's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar last week. The institute announced the compensation on Thursday, five days after the incident occurred.
2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits six men accused of theft, arson charges
A court here has acquitted six men who were accused of committing arson, rioting and theft during the 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi.
11:04 AM
Wayanad landslides: State govt issues guidelines for burial of remains
As more and more bodies and body parts are recovered from the landslide-hit areas of this north Kerala district with many remaining unidentified or unclaimed, the state government has issued guidelines, including collection of DNA and dental samples, for burial of the remains.
10:43 AM
UPSC aspirants' deaths: Protest against coaching centres enters 7th day
The protest of civil services aspirants against the deaths of three students at a coaching cetre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area continued for the seventh day on Saturday.
10:32 AM
Wayanad landslides: Search, rescue ops enter Day 5, death toll at 308
The search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad entered the fifth consecutive day on Saturday as several people are still feared trapped in the debris.
9:53 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists in Delhi
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists, in Delhi, ANI reports.
9:49 AM
US defence secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.
9:31 AM
Himachal Pradesh cloud burst: Rescue, restoration work underway, 6 dead
Indian Army built a temporary bridge in Himachal Pradesh as rescue and restoration works are underway in Rampur's Samej. Cloudburst that occurred on August 1, left 6 people dead.
9:21 AM
Kamala became Democratic nominee in least democratic way possible: Trump campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the least democratic way possible, rival Trump Campaign said here. The remarks by the Trump Campaign were made on Friday, hours after the Indian American leader was elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the November 5th general elections.
9:14 AM
Taiwan's defence ministry reports 18 Chinese aircraft, 13 vessels in nation
Taiwan's Defence Ministry has reported a surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait, with 18 Chinese aircraft and 13 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels detected as of 6 am local time on Saturday, ANI reported.
9:05 AM
IAF's Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla chosen as 'Prime Astronaut' for Indo-US space mission
8:54 AM
Rau's IAS Study Circle offers Rs 50 lakh to kin of three dead aspirants five days after tragedy
Rau's IAS Study Circle, the coaching institute where three aspirants died after drowning in water that flooded that institue's basement, has offered compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of three UPSC aspirants who died after rainwater gushed inside the institute's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar last week. The institute announced the compensation on Thursday, five days after the incident occurred.
8:51 AM
US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee
US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, has been declared the 2024 presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday after she won enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call. Harris, 59, would face Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump, 78, in the general elections scheduled to be held on November 5. Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was Indian and her father, Donald Jasper Harris, is Jamaican; both immigrated to the US.
8:50 AM
Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day
According to officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered till now which includes 96 males, 85 females and 29 children. The number of bodies identified by relatives stood at 146. The administration has completed the post-mortem of 207 bodies and 134 body parts found from the incident site. A total of 308 individuals are reported to have died due to the disaster. According to the officials, 84 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts while 187 have been discharged. Prominent global leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin have offered their condolences for the demised.