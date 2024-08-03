LIVE Kerala: Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day

Rau's IAS Study Circle, the coaching institute where three aspirants died after drowning in water that flooded that institue's basement, has offered compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of three UPSC aspirants who died after rainwater gushed inside the institute's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar last week. The institute announced the compensation on Thursday, five days after the incident occurred.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, has been declared the 2024 presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday after she won enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call. Harris, 59, would face Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump, 78, in the general elections scheduled to be held on November 5. Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was Indian and her father, Donald Jasper Harris, is Jamaican; both immigrated to the US.