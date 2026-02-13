Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSS Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GSS Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 19.98% to Rs 16.74 crore

Net profit of GSS Infotech reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.7420.92 -20 OPM %5.38-1.48 -PBDT0.87-0.15 LP PBT0.31-0.74 LP NP0.20-0.88 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 97.18% in the December 2025 quarter

B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 22.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 8.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 263.59% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story