GSS Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.98% to Rs 16.74 croreNet profit of GSS Infotech reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.7420.92 -20 OPM %5.38-1.48 -PBDT0.87-0.15 LP PBT0.31-0.74 LP NP0.20-0.88 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content