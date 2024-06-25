GTL Infrastructure Ltd Surges 4.8%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 84.42% over last one month compared to 8% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 4.8% today to trade at Rs 2.84. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.72% to quote at 3043.03. The index is up 8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 1.93% and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd added 1.55% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 72.35 % over last one year compared to the 23.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 84.42% over last one month compared to 8% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 201.67 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 543 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2.84 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.7 on 30 Aug 2023.

