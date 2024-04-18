Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 8.06% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.06% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.081.093.443.6690.7488.9987.5088.801.791.625.905.221.781.615.855.171.341.244.724.25

