Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 8.06% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.06% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.081.09 -1 3.443.66 -6 OPM %90.7488.99 -87.5088.80 - PBDT1.791.62 10 5.905.22 13 PBT1.781.61 11 5.855.17 13 NP1.341.24 8 4.724.25 11

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

