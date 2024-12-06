Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Harsha Engineers rises on bagging supply order for bearing cages

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Harsha Engineers International added 1.66% to Rs 545.65 after the company entered into a long term agreement with a leading multinational bearing company for supply of bearing cages effective from 5 December 2024.

The contract is received from a leading multinational bearing company engaged in the business of manufacturing industrial and automotive bearings and other products.

The order entails manufacturing and supplying bearing cage products in accordance with terms and conditions stipulated in agreement effective from 5 December 2024 for an initial period of 6 years.

The consideration of the contract is estimated at Euro 6 million to Euro 10 million per annum.

Harsha Engineers International houses two businesses, i.e., the manufacturing of bearing cages and the solar EPC business.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 28.96 crore despite a 3.9% increase in sales to Rs 352.58 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

