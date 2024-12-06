Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mishtann Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 December 2024.

Mishtann Foods Ltd lost 19.97% to Rs 12.42 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 100.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd crashed 8.62% to Rs 92.29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13250 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd tumbled 8.02% to Rs 6.42. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48587 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd corrected 5.88% to Rs 50.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4073 shares in the past one month.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd plummeted 5.72% to Rs 94.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

