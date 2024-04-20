Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the March 2024 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 67.06% to Rs 79433.61 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 39.92% to Rs 17622.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12594.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 67.06% to Rs 79433.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47548.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.27% to Rs 64062.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45997.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 66.12% to Rs 283649.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170754.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income79433.6147548.34 67 283649.02170754.05 66 OPM %20.7762.63 -37.5061.71 - PBDT17761.3916782.69 6 76568.6061498.39 25 PBT17761.3916782.69 6 76568.6061498.39 25 NP17622.3812594.47 40 64062.0445997.11 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HDFC Bank Group receives RBI nod for investment in 6 Indian Banks

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2023 quarter

National Housing Bank standalone net profit rises 51.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Bank of India standalone net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

PVV Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Biocon gets nod from SAHPRA for Tacrolimus capsules

ICICI Bank board to mull fund raising proposal

Board of India Cements approves sale of its grinding unit to UltraTech Cement

Board of UltraTech Cement approves investment of Rs 504 cr in capacity expansion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story