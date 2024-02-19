Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.03%, up for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4895.55, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.7% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.81% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4895.55, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 11.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20423.45, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4913.9, up 0.33% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 93.7% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.81% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

