Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp showcases its new range of products at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hero MotoCorp showcases its new range of products at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp showcased a range of new products and technologies at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Today two of our premium brands, Xtreme and Xpulse, have become even stronger. We have fortified our presence in the 125cc scooter segment and also ventured into the 160cc category with a Maxi Scooter. The launch of these new models on the back of an already strong portfolio, will further boost our growth journey as we enter the next fiscal. Strengthening it's position as a global powerhouse, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to driving progress, delivering worldclass products, and contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive future for all.
Products

Xtreme 250R

Xpulse 210

Xoom 160

Xoom 125

Prices

Rs. 1,79,900/-

Rs. 1,75,800/-

Also Read

Explained: What is fiscal deficit and what it means for economic stability

Piyush Goyal to travel to Brussels for FTA talks with European Commission

Market regulator Sebi asks MFs to disclose information ratio of schemes

Outward remittances under LRS of RBI increase 3.6% in November 2024

Uttar Pradesh govt approves solar power projects worth Rs 10,000 crore

Rs. 1,48,500/-

Rs. 86,900/-

Availability

Hero Premia

Hero Premia

Hero Premia

Hero Dealerships

Bookings for all four products will start from February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Praj Industries appoints VP & Business Head

IIFL Finance receives ratings for senior secured fixed rate notes

Greaves Cotton showcases its comprehensive mobility solutions at Auto Expo 2025

Caplin Point Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story