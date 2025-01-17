Hero MotoCorp showcases its new range of products at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hero MotoCorp showcased a range of new products and technologies at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.



Today two of our premium brands, Xtreme and Xpulse, have become even stronger. We have fortified our presence in the 125cc scooter segment and also ventured into the 160cc category with a Maxi Scooter. The launch of these new models on the back of an already strong portfolio, will further boost our growth journey as we enter the next fiscal. Strengthening it's position as a global powerhouse, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to driving progress, delivering worldclass products, and contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive future for all.

Products

Xtreme 250R

Xpulse 210

Xoom 160

Xoom 125

Prices

Rs. 1,79,900/-

Rs. 1,75,800/-

Rs. 1,48,500/-

Rs. 86,900/-

Availability

Hero Premia

Hero Premia

Hero Premia

Hero Dealerships

Bookings for all four products will start from February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.

