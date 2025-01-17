Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

For developing telematics solutions for Indian auto sector

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in wireless technology innovation, and MapmyIndia announced a technology collaboration aimed at supporting the Make in India' initiative for the automotive sector. Combining Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions with MapmyIndia's expertise, the companies will deliver cutting -edge automotive connectivity solutions and connected services for the four-wheel (4W) and two-wheeler (2W) segments domestically and for global automakers.

As part of the companies' work, MapmyIndia will utilize Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform to develop telematics solutions tailored to the needs of Indian automakers. MapmyIndia solutions will enable OEMs to offer high-quality yet affordable connectivity in mid-tier and low-tier vehicles, prioritizing safety and convenience for the mass market.

Furthermore, MapmyIndia will integrate Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services with its MAPPLS automotive services to create a software-defined vehicle framework, driving device and cloud services for 2W, 4W and commercial vehicles that utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions. The single platform and common interface is aimed at helping manage device, data, maps, navigation and services. With this integrated solution, MapmyIndia will scale, customize and bring the necessary applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance the end-to-end services experience, ensuring that each user benefits from a personalized and intuitive interaction tailored to their specific needs and preferences.

