Uttar Pradesh govt approves solar power projects worth Rs 10,000 crore

The UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has picked the two companies to develop three solar power projects, which are expected to become operational by December 2025

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to expand compressed biogas capacity to 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD), biocoal to 4,000 TPD, and biodiesel to 2,000 kilo litres per day in the next two years. (File Image)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh has approved solar power projects worth around Rs 10,000 crore to achieve the state’s renewable energy capacity of 22,000 megawatt (Mw).
 
Under the roadmap, three solar power projects of 2,000 Mw would be set up in Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Chitrakoot districts, which fall under the Bundelkhand region.
 
While NTPC Green Energy will develop 800 Mw and 600 Mw solar power plants in Chitrakoot and Lalitpur, respectively, Hinduja Group has been chosen to develop a 600 Mw unit in Jhansi, according to a government official.
 
The UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has picked the two companies to develop three solar power projects, which are expected to become operational by December 2025.
 
The UPNEDA has floated bidding documents for another 1,200 Mw solar power plant at Jalaun, Bundelkhand. Similar projects have been proposed in other places, including Mirzapur, Kanpur, and  Prayagraj.
 
Since Bundelkhand has abundant swathes of land with optimum solar radiation, it is considered a suitable location for green energy projects.

The UP government is also planning to set up floating solar plants across reservoirs in partnership with NTPC, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.
 
The Yogi Adityanath government plans to expand compressed biogas capacity to 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD), biocoal to 4,000 TPD, and biodiesel to 2,000 kilo litres per day in the next two years.
 
"To cater demand, the government has drafted a blueprint for enhancing power infra over the next decade. This includes modern power plants and upgrading existing ones to ensure uninterrupted energy supply for industrial growth," he said.
 
UP has estimated to save Rs 1 trillion by trimming costs through the replacement of conventional energy with solar power.
 
The state has integrated solar energy into the Jal Jeevan Mission that currently has a portfolio of 41,000 projects. It is expected to save the exchequer Rs 1 trillion by cutting down on energy bills.
  Moreover, these projects will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.3 million tonnes (mt) annually, while solar energy-based schemes are expected to earn 39 million carbon credits over 30 years.
 
The government has set a production target of 1 mt per year of green hydrogen/green ammonia by 2029.
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh solar power projects solar power

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

