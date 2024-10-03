Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hero MotoCorp total sales spurts 19% YoY in Sep

Oct 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The two-wheeler major's total motorcycle and scooter sales jumped 18.74% to 637,050 units in September 2024 as compared with sales of 536,499 units recorded in September 2023.

The companys motorcycles sales grew by 20.89% to 597,529 units, while scooters sales declined 6.41% to 39,521 units in September 2024 over September 2023.

During the period under review, sales of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market aggregated to 616,706 units (up 18.65% YoY) while exports of the same was at 20,344 units (up 21.75% YoY).

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.

The two-wheeler major's standalone net profit increased 36.12% to Rs 1,122.63 crore on 15.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,143.73 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares Hero MotoCorp declined 1.75% to Rs 5,649 on the BSE.

Oct 03 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

