Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 46482 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8897 shares. The stock gained 5.86% to Rs.1,233.00. Volumes stood at 7244 shares in the last session. HDFC Bank Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 October 2024.

HDFC Bank Ltd clocked volume of 44.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.96 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.87% to Rs.1,711.05. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35919 shares. The stock gained 5.71% to Rs.819.45. Volumes stood at 48022 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 49199 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14105 shares. The stock lost 3.79% to Rs.535.35. Volumes stood at 18336 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd registered volume of 16 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.69% to Rs.2,880.35. Volumes stood at 7.34 lakh shares in the last session.

