Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 46482 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8897 shares

HDFC Bank Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 46482 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8897 shares. The stock gained 5.86% to Rs.1,233.00. Volumes stood at 7244 shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd clocked volume of 44.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.96 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.87% to Rs.1,711.05. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35919 shares. The stock gained 5.71% to Rs.819.45. Volumes stood at 48022 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 49199 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14105 shares. The stock lost 3.79% to Rs.535.35. Volumes stood at 18336 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd registered volume of 16 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.69% to Rs.2,880.35. Volumes stood at 7.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kejriwal to relocate amid leadership shift, new address at Ferozeshah Road

AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

Mob enters police station, loots arms during violence in Manipur's Ukhrul

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nuh on last day of campaigning

'Desh ke pita nahi': Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Gandhi sparks fresh row

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story