Hexaware Technologies announces strategic partnership with CareInsight

Hexaware Technologies announced a strategic partnership with CareInsight, an AI-native healthcare technology company. The collaboration brings together AI-native healthcare platforms and deep AI and digital transformation expertise to deliver outcome-based, production-grade AI at scale for healthcare organizations, focused on measurable improvements in operations, decision-making, and care delivery.

As the healthcare industry continues its shift from siloed cost-containment approaches to data and AI enabled value creation, payers and providers face persistent challenges. These include fragmented data environments, legacy system constraints, regulatory complexity, and changing utilization patterns. These pressures are increasing the need for integrated, scalable AI solutions that can be embedded into day-to day healthcare operations.