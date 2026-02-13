IRCTC Q3 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 394 cr

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 15.61% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 18.35% to Rs 1,449.47 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 529.20 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 15.91% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 21.37% to Rs 1,000.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 16.94 crore (up 4.56% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 85.65 crore (up 15.44% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 661.43 crore (up 19.21% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 102.75 crore (up 6.64% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 400.63 crore (up 13.26% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 149.52 crore (up 20.15% YoY) during the quarter.