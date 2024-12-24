HFCL inaugurates advance defence equipment manufacturing unit in Hosur

HFCL announced the inauguration of its advanced defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu on 23 December 2024. This strategic milestone underlines HFCL's commitment to strengthening India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing, in line with the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The new facility is dedicated to producing cutting-edge defense technologies, including HFCL's indigenously developed Thermal Weapon Sights, Electronic Fuzes, High Capacity Radio Relay (HCRR) systems and Surveillance Radars tailored to meet the evolving needs of India's armed forces. The facility is poised to manufacture up to 5,000 Thermal Weapon Sights, 250,000 Electronic Fuzes, 1,000 units each of High Capacity Radio Relays and Ground Surveillance Radars annually, addressing the critical requirements of India's armed forces and contributing to the nation's expanding defense export portfolio.

The new facility is strategically designed to meet the growing demand for high-precision defense technologies. It features a 10,000 Class and 1,00,000 Class clean rooms facility for TI Core and Thermal Weapon Sights production, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability. With a strong focus on quality, reliability, and innovation, HFCL aims to emerge as a leader in defense technology, providing solutions that meet the stringent demands of modern military operations worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News