HFCL showcases its latest innovative highdensity blown fibre solutions

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
At Connected Britain 2024 event

HFCL showcased its latest range of innovative highdensity blown fibre solutions at the Connected Britain 2024 event.

The solutions include a comprehensive range of products including - a Compact Fibre Units (CFU) with capacities of up to 12 fibres, available in sizes between 1.1mm and 1.6mm diameter. A 36F Fibre Blown Nano family cable with a 2.4mm diameter. And a new Openreach's PIA approved 1F Aerial Drop Cable, with a 1mm diameter, has also been introduced. Together, these offerings will enable UK operators to connect customers more quickly, cost-effectively, and sustainably.

These new additions, further expand HFCL's extensive optical fibre solution portfolio, paving the way for advanced fibre infrastructure and faster broadband rollouts in the UK, targeting Building Digital UK (BDUK) initiative.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

