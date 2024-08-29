Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL successfully commissions BSNL's Network Infrastructure Enhancement Project

HFCL successfully commissions BSNL's Network Infrastructure Enhancement Project

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HFCL has completed the successful commissioning of BSNL's Network Infrastructure Enhancement Project. Under this project, HFCL has commissioned the highly advanced version of Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), with Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture and associated subscriber Policy Manager & Authentication platform. The project involved a nationwide deployment across India, with a total value of Rs 390 crore, including Operations and Maintenance (O&M).

This crucial infrastructure upgradation to CUPS architecture, executed by HFCL in alignment with BSNL's goal, will transform BSNL's network to support high-end enterprise customers as well as to bridge the digital divide, especially in rural and remote areas. This new architecture will enable BSNL to enhance its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) based broadband network service expansion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL to invest Rs 70k cr in new energy development; Benchmarks end up

Fitch retains India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook

Explained: What is Oropouche virus? Know the symptoms, origin and more

CK Birla group firm Birla Fertility & IVF to invest Rs 500 cr in 2-3 yrs

Messi joins Inter Miami training for first time since ankle injury

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story