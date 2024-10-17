Hi-Tech Pipes commissions 5 MW captive green power utilization

Hi-Tech Pipes announced the commencement of 5 MW of captive green power utilization, sourced from its rooftop solar installation and open access agreements. This strategic move enhances the company's commitment to sustainability and reinforces its leadership in environmentally responsible manufacturing.

The initiative prominently features 3 MW sourced through Group Captive open access Solar Project, complemented by a newly established 1 MW rooftop solar plant at its Sanand Unit II Phase 1, enabling the company to harness renewable energy directly on-site. With this latest development, Hi-Tech Pipes' total solar power consumption has reached 13.5 MW, positioning the company to achieve significant reductions in energy costs while making notable strides toward its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

