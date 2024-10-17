Bajaj Auto Ltd Slides 7.64%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.85%

Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost 10.17% over last one month compared to 1.3% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.77% drop in the SENSEX

Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 7.64% today to trade at Rs 10730. The BSE Auto index is down 1.85% to quote at 57740.58. The index is down 1.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd decreased 4.21% and TVS Motor Company Ltd lost 3.53% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 53.97 % over last one year compared to the 23.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp