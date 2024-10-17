Bajaj Auto Ltd Slides 7.64%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.85%

Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost 10.17% over last one month compared to 1.3% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.77% drop in the SENSEX
Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 7.64% today to trade at Rs 10730. The BSE Auto index is down 1.85% to quote at 57740.58. The index is down 1.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd decreased 4.21% and TVS Motor Company Ltd lost 3.53% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 53.97 % over last one year compared to the 23.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 8073 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10295 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 12772.15 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5067.1 on 17 Oct 2023.
