Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever inks agreement to acquire 90.5% stake in Uprising Science

Hindustan Unilever inks agreement to acquire 90.5% stake in Uprising Science

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever has executed Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement (SPSA) for acquisition of 90.5% of shareholding of Uprising Science (Uprising) comprising secondary buyout for a cash consideration of Rs 2670 crore at a pre-money Enterprise Valuation of Rs 2955 crore (subject to adjustments as set out in the SPSA) and a primary infusion of Rs 45 crore, with an eventual acquisition of the remaining 9.5% of Uprising's shareholding as per the terms set out therein (Proposed Acquisition).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

