Hindustan Zinc rises as Q3 production grows 3% to 265kt

Hindustan Zinc rises as Q3 production grows 3% to 265kt

Image
Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc added 1.79% to Rs 460.95 atfer its mined metal production stood at 265,000 tonnes in Q3 FY25, up 3% QoQ driven by higher mined metal grades and increase in production at Agucha and Zawar mines.

The company stated that the mined metal production was down 2% YoY, due to lower ore production at Agucha and SK mines partly offset by improved mined metal grades and mill recovery.

Refined metal production stood at 259,000 tonnes, flat YoY and down marginally QoQ due to planned maintenance shutdown in third quarter.

Refined zinc production was at 204,000 tonnes, up 3% QoQ and flat YoY and lead production at 55kt lower due to pyro plant operations on lead mode for longer duration during base periods.

Saleable silver production declined by 18% YoY to 5.2 million ounces, in line with lead production lower silver input from SK mine due to change in mining sequence.

Wind power generation for third quarter of FY25 stood at 47 million units, down 14% YoY in line with wind velocity.

During 9M of FY25, record mined metal production stood at 784,000 tonnes, driven by improved mined metal grades and mill recovery.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of March 2024, Vedanta held 64.92% stake in the company.

The company had reported 34.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,327 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,729 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 8,252 crore, up 22% YoY.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

