Nifty slides below 24,100; IT shares underperform

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 470.66 points or 0.59% to 79,470.61. The Nifty 50 index slipped 131.65 points or 0.54% to 24,057.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.57%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,264 shares rose and 1,342 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 0.98% to 43,918.85. The index rallied 2.11% in past two consecutive trading sessions.
Tech Mahindra (down 1.68%), Wipro (down 1.55%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.34%), Infosys (down 1.26%), Coforge (down 0.82%), Mphasis (down 0.78%), HCL Technologies (down 0.56%), Persistent Systems (down 0.50%) and LTIMindtree (down 0.24%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rites advanced 2.80% after the company said that it has secured a locomotive repair order worth Rs 69.78 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for its Bhilai Plant in Chhattisgarh.
Capital Small Finance Bank rose 0.41%. The banks gross advances jumped by 19.20% to Rs 6,816 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 5,718 crore recorded as on 31 December 2023.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shed 0.36%. The company stated that during December 2024, the company had handled 38.4 MMT of total cargo, which is higher by 8% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
