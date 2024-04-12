Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market tanks 2.2%

Hong Kong Market tanks 2.2%

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hong Kong share market finished session significantly lower on Friday, 12 April 2024, pressured by risk-off selling across the board amid concerns about economic growth of worlds second-largest economy after the Chinas exports and its imports dropped more than expected in March.

Official figures showed China's exports dropped 7.5% year-over-year, while its imports fell by 1.9% in March. Total trade in the worlds second-largest economy also slid 5.1% year-on-year to $500.8 billion. Chinas trade surplus shrunk more than expected to $58.55 billion.

Sentiment was also dampened amid concerns that local interest rates may not drop in the coming months. The HKMAs monetary policy tracks the US milieu, and persistent high inflation in America is expected to defer a Federal Reserve rate cut to later this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index plummeted 373.34 points, or 2.18%, to 16,721.69. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 124.39 points, or 2.07%, to 5,879.58.

Shares of property developers declined on concerns that the property markets woes will linger. Property developer Longfor Group Holdings plunged 8.6% to HK$9.41 and its peer China Overseas Land and Development dropped 4% to HK$11.60.

Chinese sportswear Li Ning sank 4.4% to HK$19 on jitters about weak domestic demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hong Kong Market edges lower

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

Hong Kong Market closes inch higher

China Market falls on downbeat data

Market at day's low; realty shares under pressure; VIX climbs 5.64%

China Market falls on downbeat data

Religare Enterprises allots 2.91 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Australia Market falls 0.33%

Godfrey Phillips slides after board decides to exit retail business division, 24Seven

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story