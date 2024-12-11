HUDCO inks MoU with Delhi Development Authority

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) informed that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on 10 December 2024 for capacity building programmes.

According to the MoU, HUDCO shall organise capacity building programmes for officials of DDA and extend its consultancy service for the projects being implemented by DDA in the areas like residential projects.

The projects include affordable housing projects; commercial projects; institutional projects; residential cum commercial projects; commercial cum institutional projects; and any other projects related to housing, urban development and infrastructure sector.

HUDCO is a policy institution that provides housing finance and non-commercial urban infrastructure financing. The company's key mission is to support the construction of affordable housing for lower-income households and the development of non-commercial urban infrastructure (including water supply, road and transport, power, commercial infrastructure). HUDCO conducts its business by balancing profitability with its social mandate.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.5% to Rs 688.62 crore on 34.3% increase in total income to Rs 2,526.14 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 252.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News