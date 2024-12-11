Bharat Global Dev hits the roof after bagging Rs 650-cr order from TATA Agro & Consumer Products.

Bharat Global Developers (BGDL) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,073 after the company announced that it's Agro Division has secured a prestigious annual supply contract worth Rs 650 crore with TATA Agro & Consumer Products.

Under this agreement, the company will supply a range of premium agricultural commodities, including tea leaves, coffee beans, organic pulses, coconuts, groundnuts, mustard and sesame seeds, as well as premium dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, nutmeg, and walnuts.

The supply will be executed throughout the year in a phased manner, ensuring timely delivery to Tata Agro. This collaboration reaffirms our capabilities in managing large-scale operations while adhering to stringent quality standards, further strengthening our position in the market.

The Rs 650 crore contract is a testament to BGDL's operational efficiency and market credibility. It also marks a strategic step toward expanding our footprint in the agricultural sector and diversifying our revenue streams. With a robust order book now exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, including significant contracts with Reliance Industries and McCain India Agro, BGDL is well-positioned for accelerated growth. These developments highlight our ability to forge meaningful partnerships with some of the most respected names in the industry, driving sustainable and profitable growth.

This partnership with Tata Agro is expected to significantly enhance our topline and bottom line, contributing positively to the companys overall financial performance since we are expecting anywhere between 11% to 14% margins in this contract as our service fee. The steady demand for high-quality agricultural commodities aligns with our long-term vision of becoming a leading player in the agri-commodities sector. By leveraging our extensive expertise, efficient supply chain, and commitment to excellence, BGDL continues to create value for its stakeholders while exploring new opportunities for growth and collaboration, the firm stated in an exchange filing.

Bharat Global Developers (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers) specializes in sourcing, importing, and exporting a wide array of products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 298.03% to Rs 10.11 crore on 300.28% jump in net sales to Rs 216.35 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

